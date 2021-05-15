Back
Design Brief

Graphic Designer for Clinical resources

Therapy Insights helps speech, occupational, and physical therapists save time and change lives by developing patient education handouts, therapy interventions, clinical tools, and continuing education courses.

We are seeking a contract graphic designer for recurring monthly work including patient education handouts, therapy materials, and clinical tools.

If you're looking for work that truly has the power to change the world for the better, this gig is for you.

We are extremely passionate about what we do and work hard to provide easy access to high-quality health literacy materials so patients can make empowered and informed decisions about their own healthcare.

We are located in Missoula, Montana, and work with contractors around the world.

Details will be provided upon accepting the gig.

Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
May 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
