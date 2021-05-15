Back
Design Brief

Fleet Management Compagny Branding

Greetings!

We're looking for a graphic designer who can create a brand identity for our fleet management business.

Our company is defined by the following :

  • Professional = Expert - Pro - Specialist - Authority
  • Fleet management = Maximize a company fleet operation - business - KPI
  • Innovation = sleek - fast - seamless - high-tech
  • Environment-friendly = Minimalist - Caring - Giving back
  • Wise (it's a mix between professional & Environnement Friendly) = We are experts but we are not cold - we like to share our knowledge - to give advice - we care about our client.

Our company name is Geothentic. We are looking for a graphic designer with a lot of imagination who we come back with a unique design.

Many Thanks,

Claire



Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
May 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
