Design Brief
Fleet Management Compagny Branding
Greetings!
We're looking for a graphic designer who can create a brand identity for our fleet management business.
Our company is defined by the following :
- Professional = Expert - Pro - Specialist - Authority
- Fleet management = Maximize a company fleet operation - business - KPI
- Innovation = sleek - fast - seamless - high-tech
- Environment-friendly = Minimalist - Caring - Giving back
- Wise (it's a mix between professional & Environnement Friendly) = We are experts but we are not cold - we like to share our knowledge - to give advice - we care about our client.
Our company name is Geothentic. We are looking for a graphic designer with a lot of imagination who we come back with a unique design.
Many Thanks,
Claire