Branding For New Shopify App

Design Brief

We are in the production of a new Shopify app that will allow stores to add Instagram-like stories to their websites. We need a logo, some brand assets, and some onboarding screens created to use in the new app.

The project is called Brand Bubbles.

Looking for:

Logos (with the text of company name and an icon logo)

Thumbnail for the app on the Shopify App store

Shopify App Store description images

A few simple onboarding screens (like "connect Google Analytics", "yay, Brand Bubbles is installed!", etc.)

As well as some branded assets for websites or within the app itself (think banners, illustrations, gifs).

Also a color palette for the brand

Would love to start right away. Budget is around between $1,000 - $3,000.

Ideally, the assets would all include the theme of the app: stories (like Instagram, Snapchat, etc.) - but catered to e-commerce websites.

The app will pull in each store's product catalog and let their customers browse through stories of their products and collections, as well as allow them to create custom stories (for sales, promotions, etc.).

Looking forward to working with you!



