Design Brief

Design a landing page for startup

This project I need a creative designer and do a story telling base on Scubidu Doge Concept:

We have ideas for a startup like this: www.aquagoat.finance

The site content will look like Aquagoat Finance. Designers need to do one dingo doge idea like dogecoin, a simple Shiba, and a landing page.

This is dingo doge: https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/17e217cdcc1cb081d9d678ebf2ee7aaf?impolicy=wcms_crop_resize&cropH=1903&cropW=2846&xPos=68&yPos=94&width=862&height=575

+++++++++Updated+++++++

Pls use this concept:

content the same safemoon https://safemoon.net/ (landing page session is the same have contact us form at bottom of the site like https://www.aquagoat.finance/ & tokenomics sesstion etc.)

use scubidu doge as story telling https://imgur.com/OsqyB5A. I need a simpless scubidu doge as logo symbol and scubidu text like this https://imgur.com/SaKb5iA

The landing page and project is base on Scubidu doge and Token named SCUBI, and use Scubidu as story telling

Regards,

Contact me for more details.

Project status
Open - 22 days left
Date posted
May 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
