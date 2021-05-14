Design a landing page for startup
This project I need a creative designer and do a story telling base on Scubidu Doge Concept:
We have ideas for a startup like this: www.aquagoat.finance
The site content will look like Aquagoat Finance. Designers need to do one dingo doge idea like dogecoin, a simple Shiba, and a landing page.
This is dingo doge: https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/17e217cdcc1cb081d9d678ebf2ee7aaf?impolicy=wcms_crop_resize&cropH=1903&cropW=2846&xPos=68&yPos=94&width=862&height=575
+++++++++Updated+++++++
Pls use this concept:
content the same safemoon https://safemoon.net/ (landing page session is the same have contact us form at bottom of the site like https://www.aquagoat.finance/ & tokenomics sesstion etc.)
use scubidu doge as story telling https://imgur.com/OsqyB5A. I need a simpless scubidu doge as logo symbol and scubidu text like this https://imgur.com/SaKb5iA
The landing page and project is base on Scubidu doge and Token named SCUBI, and use Scubidu as story telling
Regards,
Contact me for more details.