Dowan Global Designer Program

Design Brief

DOWAN is a quickly growing ceramic tableware brand with an international presence.

We’re seeking talented product designers from around the world to develop design concepts for a new project. All designers will work from a brief set forth by Dowan. The designer we choose to advance to the final stage of the program will receive compensation of $2,750.

You’re the one we’re looking for if you believe design can:

1) Take both beauty and functionality into account

2) Be inspired by history and culture

3) Encourage users to live healthy and balanced lives

See your design turn into reality and become that spark of joy in someone’s day-to-day.



