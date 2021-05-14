Base Templates for Design Tool

Design Brief

Hi 👋

Looking for a talented UI/UX freelance designer to create modern, friendly, and fun base templates for the template library at https://www.glitterly.app

The templates will be used for helping users scale and personalize their marketing visuals.

Guidelines:

The templates should work well with dynamic text/images and colors.

Each template should be created in multiple sizes: e.g. same design but for both Instagram story and wide resolution

Each template should have a limited amount of elements (e.g. max 8)

The templates should be created in the Glitterly image editor.

Template categories include:

OG images

Blog / Publications

E-commerce

Job board

Travel

Real estate

Apps

Customer Reviews

Marketing

Up for the task? Contact me here if you have any further questions.