Design Brief
Base Templates for Design Tool
Hi 👋
Looking for a talented UI/UX freelance designer to create modern, friendly, and fun base templates for the template library at https://www.glitterly.app
The templates will be used for helping users scale and personalize their marketing visuals.
Guidelines:
- The templates should work well with dynamic text/images and colors.
- Each template should be created in multiple sizes: e.g. same design but for both Instagram story and wide resolution
- Each template should have a limited amount of elements (e.g. max 8)
- The templates should be created in the Glitterly image editor.
Template categories include:
- OG images
- Blog / Publications
- E-commerce
- Job board
- Travel
- Real estate
- Apps
- Customer Reviews
- Marketing
Up for the task? Contact me here if you have any further questions.