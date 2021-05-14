Back
Design Brief

Base Templates for Design Tool

Hi 👋

Looking for a talented UI/UX freelance designer to create modern, friendly, and fun base templates for the template library at https://www.glitterly.app

The templates will be used for helping users scale and personalize their marketing visuals.

Guidelines:

  • The templates should work well with dynamic text/images and colors.
  • Each template should be created in multiple sizes: e.g. same design but for both Instagram story and wide resolution
  • Each template should have a limited amount of elements (e.g. max 8)
  • The templates should be created in the Glitterly image editor.

Template categories include:

  • OG images
  • Blog / Publications
  • E-commerce
  • Job board
  • Travel
  • Real estate
  • Apps
  • Customer Reviews
  • Marketing

Up for the task? Contact me here if you have any further questions.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 22 days left
Date posted
May 14, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20200510 27057 8k6zii?1589166981&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner