UX/UI + More - Language Learning Web App

Design Brief

I recently launched Manga Method - a platform that makes it possible to learn languages via webcomics. Users can read and listen to comics in any language and are also able to add translations or recordings in their native language.

There are a lot of problems with the current design, and users sometimes struggle to figure out how to use the site as intended.

There are a lot of aspects that need improvement, so I'm looking for someone to basically start from scratch and figure out a better way to do just about everything.

Edit: I'm getting a lot of generic responses so please take a look at the site and make one suggestion of something that could be improved if you'd like to be considered for the job.