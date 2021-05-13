Design Brief
UI/UX prototype design in figma
HOUSING ECOSYSTEM
I need a Figma design for a Progressive Web App (PWA) to be later developed in React js frontend, Node js, and MySQL back-end for handling users and services in the housing ecosystem (building, carpenters, pipefitters, decorators, electricians, etc. basing on categories as added by admin) as follows:
- There are three types of users, the customers, service providers, and system admins where the customer should be able to find a service provider from the nearest point possible or by specific location (e.g. region, district, etc.)
- There are multiple packages containing services set by admin with the different monthly subscription fee for service providers to show their works and products to customers
- Each service in a package has a post limit (from 0 to unlimited posts) and each post in service has an image limit to post (from 0 images to unlimited image per post). Remember these limits differs from one package to another and should be set by the admin.
- The admin should be able to create packages and setting the monthly fee, adding services to the package, and setting the maximum number of posts for each service in a package and number of images in each post (minimum is 0 image and maximum is an unlimited number of images)
- Since it involves images, optimizations are inevitable to make images load faster and enhance performance and scalability
- For a user account to start working needs to be approved by the admin.
- Users can share content to external platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.
- There should be a user rating system. Users are in different levels (level 0, level l, level 2, etc.) basing on the points obtained from the system (Points from rating, successfully work, active hours, etc.) Rating is for both service providers and customers (for trust engineering purpose) SERVICES Services can be in different categories (set by admin) like architecture, interior design, building, plumbing, electric, landscaping, and one service provider can provide more than one service (1:M relationship), etc.
- Album. This contains images to show different product designs by a service provider. It accepts one or more images with a single description. One service provider may have more than one album depending on the set limit on the subscribed package
- Project. This has a project description summary, start date, finish date, a customer (not mandatory but registered customers have the advantage to provide feedback and rating so can sometimes enjoy some membership exclusive incentives). A project has three phases where a service provider needs to upload progress and once finished can publish (need to agree with the customer). The service provider should show the achievements too (total projects done, successfully projects, on progress projects, last delivery, etc)
- Store. The service providers can publish their ready-made products with prices (at the beginning, there is no need to implement the payment completion module), customers should be able to search products based on the nearest distance possible. This is basically for tangible products. The store has a category too (set by admin like building material, hardware, etc.) (Refer to what www.houzz.com are doing to understand) NOTE: This project will be developed in incremental approach, from a small product then keep adding more features as we keep moving, I need a long-term relationship person.