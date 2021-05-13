Illustrations for a SaaS website
COMPLETE BRIEF
The software is a social impact platform, designed to help organizations run their CSR projects. The solution enables to streamline social impact activities in a 4-step process:
- Collect (enables to gather requests and applications)
- Select (enables to rank, filter, select the best applications based on criteria)
- Manage (enables to run the social projects, collaborate, and see the milestones)
- Report (enables to report on the projects, results, activities).
DELIVERY
As we are aiming for a long-term collaboration with other upcoming projects, we require at this stage two demo illustrations matching this brief to enable us to choose our designer.
We are looking for a set of 15 illustrations as final delivery:
- 3 generic illustrations, illustrating the 4 process approach
- 6 illustrations, matching the target audiences:
- Grant management: organization, prioritization, and process of the grant applications.
- Volunteer management: recruitment, engagement, and coordination of volunteers.
- Sponsorship management: project selection, monitoring, and assessment for sport, cultural, sponsorship activities.
- Research grants: managing any funding for scientific research, in the areas of natural science, technology, and social science.
- Corporate giving: refers to social and philanthropic initiatives launched by a company, donations.
- Scholarship management: the application process for organizations that award scholarships
- 4 illustrations, matching the different steps of the process:
- Collect
- Select
- Manage
- Report
- 3 other illustrations for more generic pages:
- One illustration for our Services page (support and customer service)
- One illustration for our Integrations page
- One illustration for our Security page
DESIGN ORIENTATION
We are looking to have illustrations mixing real photos and graphics.
In terms of content, here are our wishes:
- We would like the “O” favicon to figure somewhere discreetly in the illustration
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTa0oZk4doCGE305s7BqRqNx0JYTO3APdEImg&usqp=CAU
- We would like positive and collaborative situations. The idea is to show the software is simple, efficient and enables smooth collaboration and productivity.
- In terms of colors, we would like illustrations to be simple, to contain the blue color #3e6cb3. Other colors can be suggested.