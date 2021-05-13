Illustrations for a SaaS website

Design Brief

COMPLETE BRIEF

The software is a social impact platform, designed to help organizations run their CSR projects. The solution enables to streamline social impact activities in a 4-step process:

Collect (enables to gather requests and applications) Select (enables to rank, filter, select the best applications based on criteria) Manage (enables to run the social projects, collaborate, and see the milestones) Report (enables to report on the projects, results, activities).

DELIVERY

As we are aiming for a long-term collaboration with other upcoming projects, we require at this stage two demo illustrations matching this brief to enable us to choose our designer.

We are looking for a set of 15 illustrations as final delivery:

3 generic illustrations, illustrating the 4 process approach

6 illustrations, matching the target audiences:

Grant management: organization, prioritization, and process of the grant applications. Volunteer management: recruitment, engagement, and coordination of volunteers. Sponsorship management: project selection, monitoring, and assessment for sport, cultural, sponsorship activities. Research grants: managing any funding for scientific research, in the areas of natural science, technology, and social science. Corporate giving: refers to social and philanthropic initiatives launched by a company, donations. Scholarship management: the application process for organizations that award scholarships

4 illustrations, matching the different steps of the process:

Collect Select Manage Report

3 other illustrations for more generic pages:

One illustration for our Services page (support and customer service) One illustration for our Integrations page One illustration for our Security page

DESIGN ORIENTATION

We are looking to have illustrations mixing real photos and graphics.

Example

In terms of content, here are our wishes:

We would like the “O” favicon to figure somewhere discreetly in the illustration

https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTa0oZk4doCGE305s7BqRqNx0JYTO3APdEImg&usqp=CAU