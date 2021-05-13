Wireframes for Ecommerce Application

Design Brief

Upright Labs is looking for a product designer to build wireframes of a packing interface for our web app, Lister. Deliverables should be packaged up in Figma or Sketch.

Background

Lister is ecommerce software for clients like Goodwill and Salvation Army. Lister helps customers with everything from managing inventory, to selling online, to shipping items when they sell.

Upright Labs is trying to make order fulfillment more efficient with Lister. Order Fulfillment is the process where a client gets an order for an item, needs to find it in the warehouse, put it in a box, buy a shipping label, and hand it off to a carrier (like FedEx). While each order fulfillment step is important, this spec is concerned with “put it in a box” - we call this “packing”. Below are problems and goals we are trying to fix.





Problems

In a fulfillment process, packing is the most resource intensive job. Items are delivered in carts to packing stations, where packers need to find the smallest box that all of the items will fit in. Finding the smallest box is important, as it will save on shipping costs.

While items are being packed into a box, making sure the right items are placed in the box is an issue. We don’t have anything in Lister that confirms all items in a box are correct.

Packing is a repetitive process that combines physical and digital worlds. How can we come up with a non-invasive/streamlined interface to speed up this process?

Our customers have an ever-changing workforce, how can we make packing the easiest job to learn?





Requirements

Looking for wireframes ONLY

We use a design system named Blueprint. We will use their components in place of the wireframes during development.

Desktop design only. Min screen size (pixels): 1080x768; Max: 1920x1080.

Interface confirms the right items are in the order, won’t let packer proceed unless correct

Needs to record the box used on the packing process

A small % of orders won’t fit into just one box

Need ability to leave a note on the order

Need ability to re-print barcodes, packslips, and shipping labels

Need ability to start over

Everything should be scannable

Dead simple - should be able to learn packing interface in 5 minutes or less





Workflows

This is the packing workflow. The design should be able to support this.

https://share.getcloudapp.com/GGuQ1o9G





Budget

Flexible, prefer hourly, rather not spend more than $5000. We want to build relationships and have more projects in the future.





Definitions