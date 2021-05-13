Wireframes for Ecommerce Application
Upright Labs is looking for a product designer to build wireframes of a packing interface for our web app, Lister. Deliverables should be packaged up in Figma or Sketch.
Background
Lister is ecommerce software for clients like Goodwill and Salvation Army. Lister helps customers with everything from managing inventory, to selling online, to shipping items when they sell.
Upright Labs is trying to make order fulfillment more efficient with Lister. Order Fulfillment is the process where a client gets an order for an item, needs to find it in the warehouse, put it in a box, buy a shipping label, and hand it off to a carrier (like FedEx). While each order fulfillment step is important, this spec is concerned with “put it in a box” - we call this “packing”. Below are problems and goals we are trying to fix.
Problems
In a fulfillment process, packing is the most resource intensive job. Items are delivered in carts to packing stations, where packers need to find the smallest box that all of the items will fit in. Finding the smallest box is important, as it will save on shipping costs.
While items are being packed into a box, making sure the right items are placed in the box is an issue. We don’t have anything in Lister that confirms all items in a box are correct.
Packing is a repetitive process that combines physical and digital worlds. How can we come up with a non-invasive/streamlined interface to speed up this process?
Our customers have an ever-changing workforce, how can we make packing the easiest job to learn?
Requirements
- Looking for wireframes ONLY
- We use a design system named Blueprint. We will use their components in place of the wireframes during development.
- Desktop design only. Min screen size (pixels): 1080x768; Max: 1920x1080.
- Interface confirms the right items are in the order, won’t let packer proceed unless correct
- Needs to record the box used on the packing process
- A small % of orders won’t fit into just one box
- Need ability to leave a note on the order
- Need ability to re-print barcodes, packslips, and shipping labels
- Need ability to start over
- Everything should be scannable
- Dead simple - should be able to learn packing interface in 5 minutes or less
Workflows
This is the packing workflow. The design should be able to support this.
https://share.getcloudapp.com/GGuQ1o9G
Budget
Flexible, prefer hourly, rather not spend more than $5000. We want to build relationships and have more projects in the future.
Definitions
- Packing: The act of putting products into a cardboard box to ship out to a customer.
- Pack Slip: A 8.5x11” sheet of paper that contains the manifest of what is in a customer order.
- Barcode: A scannable and identifier for a particular product.
- Shipping Label: A sticker that attaches to a box that says where the package is going.