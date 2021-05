Design Brief

I am looking to redesign the Craigslist project (craigslist.org). I need help with from case study to sketching, wireframing and visual designing. I am looking for someone who knows the design process, finding a problem, and then solving the problem, iterating, ideating on different things.

Figma is a must.

I need around 6 hours a week and a pay hourly basis. Please let me know if anyone is interested and your hourly rate.