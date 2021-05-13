Medium.com article illustrator

Design Brief

We are looking for a talented illustrator with a unique style to create header images for our Medium articles that represent the content in creative ways.

A reference for what we are looking for is on https://cointelegraph.com—not necessarily that particular style—we are very open to considering all styles—but how an illustrator interprets each article to create a creative and interesting image in a consistent style that becomes synonymous with the publisher—in this case, CoinTelegraph.

We aren't looking to tell you what style we want, we are looking for an illustrator that just so happens to have the style that is perfect for the brand—but we don't know what that is until we find it.

We can tell you that the article publisher is an NFT platform—a crypto tech driven company—and so the right illustrator would have a style in-line with that.

If you are an illustrator that could create three header images per week, and have a unique style that lends itself to creative interpretations of articles, then we would love to see your portfolio.