UX/UI Designer for Marketing Platform

Design Brief

Who we are?

Hi, our name is Digital First AI 👋

We are marketing freaks from Pland with an idea for a platform that will disenchant the dark side of marketing 😇

Today we create new products and businesses, but until recently we worked in marketing agencies. For over 10 years we have been creating campaigns for the largest brands in Poland (LOT, BP, Wawel, Tally Weijl, Morele, ALDI, LOTOS, Otodom), but it's time to build something of your own;)

We want to transform our many years of experience into creating a marketing platform that will support business owners in building digital products. We are at the stage of completing our team and we are looking for marketing hobbies who will help us build this platform.

Requirements (skills and tools!)

Good knowledge of modern prototyping tools (preferably Figma)

Knowledge of Adobe tools (Illustrator, Photoshop)

Current portfolio of work performed and projects on which you have worked

It is important for us to understand marketing (in particular digital marketing) and related processes

IMPORTANT - Good knowledge of English





Tasks

As a member of our team, you will be responsible for:

Designing the interfaces and functions of our products;

Discovering observations, requirements, limitations;

Building towards strategic goals by helping to define and track KPIs;

Designing A / B tests to verify hypotheses;

Creating mockups and prototypes that allow our teams to quickly iterate and test ideas;

Recommending the best solutions based on current patterns and best practices;

Close cooperation with Product Manager and Strategy Director,

Delegating work to programmers, helping them to develop;

Designing user interfaces and preparing prototypes that clearly show how the product will look and perform in the final phase. Customization of designs based on user feedback;

Collaborating with others to ensure that our user interfaces look and feel consistent;

Identifying and solving UX problems.





What we offer?

Freedom in choosing the form of cooperation, you decide.

Work remotely / in the office or a hybrid model - to be agreed

Focus on quality - we conduct tests, we are close to users, we care about what we create

Training and competence development (we share knowledge internally, we go to conferences and courses)

Adequate salary to your experience and skills

Experienced business, marketing and technological team to which you will join





Please apply to info@maaspro.pl with your portfolio