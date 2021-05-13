Illustrations for Website and Marketing

Design Brief

We're looking for a designer who can help us put together a set of illustrations that we can use on our website and ones we can use for marketing material.

Our company specializes in electric vehicle (EV) charger installation, primarily for residential clients, but we also do commercial EV charger installations as well. We're looking for someone who can help us put together a set of illustrations that we can use on our website, to not only replace our current ones but also some additional ones that can be used in the future and on other marketing materials. In addition to replacing the current illustrations, we're also specifically looking to have some illustrations created that clearly convey what service we provide.

The illustrations on our website (effortlesselectric.com) are currently from two different illustrators and we'd like to replace them with a clean, playful style that would fit in with our general branding.

Down the road we need to get a van wrap design done and we want to have some of the illustrations created from this project incorporated into the van wrap design.