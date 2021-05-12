Redesign and refocus SaaS website

Design Brief

We are looking for a design team to undertake a redesign project for a startup SaaS employee engagement platform. We have recently completed UX research and have low fidelity drawings for the landing page.

The work could entail some brand identity work but would mostly cover conceptualizing and designing solutions pages, use cases, module pages, company, and legal pages and resources pages (including blogs), 404, and thank-you pages. The total number of key pages is circa 20.

We are looking for a fixed price quote but okay to start with a ballpark until the scope is crystalized (here are a few similar companies: cultureamp.com, peakon.com, officevibe.com, 15five.com).