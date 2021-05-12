Freelance UI/UX designer

Design Brief

ABOUT THE ROLE:

We are looking for an experienced and creative UI/UX Designer who lives and breathes creativity and is convinced that proper design is how the best companies stand above the crowd.

As a UI/UX Designer, you will be responsible for delivering the best online user experience, and you will be designing ideas using various methods and the latest technology. Participate in the production of visual concepts and designs for digital courses, websites, applications; gamified solutions; and much more!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Brainstorming and development of digital/interactive solutions, thinking through all possible user scenarios

Optimizing existing user interface designs

Combining creativity with an awareness of design elements

Creating graphic interfaces that address both user and business goals

Producing multiple screens and assets

Creating other graphic materials, such as infographics, emails, banners, etc.

Maintaining and enforcing our clients’ design guidelines

Preparing style guides

Sharing your knowledge and skills with your fellow teammates as a way of improving the team’s results

Accepting additional duties as assigned

REQUIRED SKILLS:

4+ years’ verifiable experience as a UI/UX Designer

Outstanding, flexible, creative, and stylish design skills

Conceptual and visual problem-solving skills

Experience working within brand guidelines

Knowledge of Adobe® range of products including Photoshop®, Illustrator®, InDesign®, and Acrobat®.

Knowledge of Sketch, Figma®, InVision®, and Zeplin®, PowerPoint®, Word and Google Slides™.

Critical thinker

Impeccable communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills

Ability to analytically defend your design decisions

Self-motivated and passionate about learning

Neither scared of giving nor receiving constructive, honest feedback

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Ability to juggle various projects and meet tight deadlines

Perfect written and spoken English



