Freelance UI/UX designer
ABOUT THE ROLE:
We are looking for an experienced and creative UI/UX Designer who lives and breathes creativity and is convinced that proper design is how the best companies stand above the crowd.
As a UI/UX Designer, you will be responsible for delivering the best online user experience, and you will be designing ideas using various methods and the latest technology. Participate in the production of visual concepts and designs for digital courses, websites, applications; gamified solutions; and much more!
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Brainstorming and development of digital/interactive solutions, thinking through all possible user scenarios
- Optimizing existing user interface designs
- Combining creativity with an awareness of design elements
- Creating graphic interfaces that address both user and business goals
- Producing multiple screens and assets
- Creating other graphic materials, such as infographics, emails, banners, etc.
- Maintaining and enforcing our clients’ design guidelines
- Preparing style guides
- Sharing your knowledge and skills with your fellow teammates as a way of improving the team’s results
- Accepting additional duties as assigned
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- 4+ years’ verifiable experience as a UI/UX Designer
- Outstanding, flexible, creative, and stylish design skills
- Conceptual and visual problem-solving skills
- Experience working within brand guidelines
- Knowledge of Adobe® range of products including Photoshop®, Illustrator®, InDesign®, and Acrobat®.
- Knowledge of Sketch, Figma®, InVision®, and Zeplin®, PowerPoint®, Word and Google Slides™.
- Critical thinker
- Impeccable communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills
- Ability to analytically defend your design decisions
- Self-motivated and passionate about learning
- Neither scared of giving nor receiving constructive, honest feedback
- Excellent time management and organizational skills
- Ability to juggle various projects and meet tight deadlines
- Perfect written and spoken English