3D Assets for social network UI app

Design Brief

In order to finalize our app, we'll need someone who can take care of the illustrations.

We'll need some 3D assets at this point to illustrate our onboarding screens and landing page.

About REPUBLIKE

Create a safe, democratic, and independent social universe co-designed with users and owned by the community, with content freely published and debated by citizens and not pushed or censored by algorithms. A digital place where users have full control over their personal data and which guarantees real freedom of speech and publication as long as the mindset is respectful and sincere. Aiming to transfer over time the full ownership of the platform to citizens-contributors via a reward mechanism.