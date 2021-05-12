Application Site Redesign
We are Mozart Data (www.mozartdata.com). We are looking for a skilled designer to help revamp our web application.
Mozart Data automates most of the work data engineers and data scientists traditionally do to spin up and run a modern data stack. For each of our customers, we manage a (Snowflake) data warehouse, build and maintain ETL pipelines, and provide an easy-to-use interface for building and scheduling data transformations, monitoring and visualizing pipelines, and cataloging and organizing their data.
What you would do:
- Build a design system of Mozart-themed components and page layouts so engineers can build low-traffic pages with relatively little designer support.
- Make bespoke designs for high-value pages.
- Work with engineers to incrementally convert a vanilla bootstrap site into something people want to stare at all day.
- Have a large impact on all the new features we are planning to build.
- Audit our existing site to make sure it follows UX best practices.
- Improve our onboarding experience so users understand how to use the product quicker and get to their “ah-ha” moment sooner.
Bonus Points:
- Mozart’s product philosophy is to make complex processes simple; however, some of our pages have very dense information such as code editors and spreadsheet-like tables. Being able to hop between simple, clean UI and information-dense layouts designed for power users is a must.
- Teams have hundreds of tables and other objects and it can be hard to find what you are looking for in the haystack. We want a candidate that is opinionated about how search and arrangement patterns like folders and tags should work.