Application Site Redesign

Design Brief

We are Mozart Data (www.mozartdata.com). We are looking for a skilled designer to help revamp our web application.

Mozart Data automates most of the work data engineers and data scientists traditionally do to spin up and run a modern data stack. For each of our customers, we manage a (Snowflake) data warehouse, build and maintain ETL pipelines, and provide an easy-to-use interface for building and scheduling data transformations, monitoring and visualizing pipelines, and cataloging and organizing their data.

What you would do:

Build a design system of Mozart-themed components and page layouts so engineers can build low-traffic pages with relatively little designer support.

Make bespoke designs for high-value pages.

Work with engineers to incrementally convert a vanilla bootstrap site into something people want to stare at all day.

Have a large impact on all the new features we are planning to build.

Audit our existing site to make sure it follows UX best practices.

Improve our onboarding experience so users understand how to use the product quicker and get to their “ah-ha” moment sooner.

Bonus Points: