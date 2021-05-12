Back
Design Brief

Start Up Brand Design Partner

MiPro, Inc.

We are a sports tech start-up HQ in Atlanta Georgia. Currently looking for a design partner that can assist with our brand identity and visually display our primary message. We are also using this as a base to grow a relationship as we seek other project being.

Projects

  • Brand Identity & Guidelines: Current
  • Company Landing Page website
  • Company High Fidelity Prototype Mock-Up
  • Company MVP (Feature) Mock Up With Video
  • Company product marketing material

We seek to build a lasting partner beyond a single transaction but a go-to agency or budding talent for our growing start-up.


Qualifications:

  1. Website Design
  2. Mobile App Mock-Up
  3. Brand Design
  4. Graphic Design
  5. UI/UX


Message project owner
Project status
Open - 20 days left
Date posted
May 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
