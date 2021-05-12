Design Brief
Start Up Brand Design Partner
MiPro, Inc.
We are a sports tech start-up HQ in Atlanta Georgia. Currently looking for a design partner that can assist with our brand identity and visually display our primary message. We are also using this as a base to grow a relationship as we seek other project being.
Projects
- Brand Identity & Guidelines: Current
- Company Landing Page website
- Company High Fidelity Prototype Mock-Up
- Company MVP (Feature) Mock Up With Video
- Company product marketing material
We seek to build a lasting partner beyond a single transaction but a go-to agency or budding talent for our growing start-up.
Qualifications:
- Website Design
- Mobile App Mock-Up
- Brand Design
- Graphic Design
- UI/UX