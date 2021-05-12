Start Up Brand Design Partner

Design Brief

MiPro, Inc.

We are a sports tech start-up HQ in Atlanta Georgia. Currently looking for a design partner that can assist with our brand identity and visually display our primary message. We are also using this as a base to grow a relationship as we seek other project being.

Projects

Brand Identity & Guidelines: Current

Company Landing Page website

Company High Fidelity Prototype Mock-Up

Company MVP (Feature) Mock Up With Video

Company product marketing material

We seek to build a lasting partner beyond a single transaction but a go-to agency or budding talent for our growing start-up.





Qualifications:

Website Design Mobile App Mock-Up Brand Design Graphic Design UI/UX



