Wireframe For Talent Scouting App

Design Brief

I require a talented designer who can make a mobile app wireframe built for a talent scouting iOS app. I have a fairly detailed document that will give you an idea of certain icons that are needed and where they should go. However, you may change the layout. The app contains things such as user profiles, purchasing, videos, chats, etc. I have an app logo, and I prefer the color scheme to be orange. I prefer Figma to be used, but you can be creative as you want and use any tools that you need. You must have experience and have a portfolio.