UX Design for Learning Platform

Design Brief

Strategy Compass enables people in organizations to better realize their potential. We give them things they can use to develop impact: the right tools and methods as well as the right mindset. This is how knowledge and ideas lead to sustainable, positive change.

To this end, we are iteratively developing a new digital platform for organizations, keeping the user at the center of our attention. We are envisioning a future where skills development is embedded into the workday and happens naturally instead of requiring breaks from work. We are running this ambitious project as an independent startup business within our company, with a separate new team. Read on and see if you’d like to become part of the team that drives this development.

About You

As our Freelance Senior Product Designer (UX/UI) (m/f/d) you will partner with our Product Manager on Discovery, Problem Definition, Ideation, Validation, and Delivery phases. Our startup project has received great feedback so far, however, we are still in the validation and product-market-fit phase. You will have an active role in forging the application and business model behind it.

Tasks

As we are building the first version of our app, you can imagine yourself doing the below tasks:

Continuously align with our Product Manager on user research plan and findings

Help specify/update the problem definition

Support user research

Update prototype based on the usability studies, user feedback sessions, and business direction

Conduct remote user feedback/usability study sessions with our Product Manager

Present findings to the team and co-drive discussions

Spar with the Product Manager and the rest of the team

Own all UX & UI artifacts

For this position, we are looking for a highly skilled designer with the below skills & qualities:

Strong sense for and ability to create delightful user experiences

Firm grasp of the whole design process (research, conceptual design, prototypes, validation of usability and feasibility, creating production-ready designs, and implementation)

Ability to quickly create beautiful and testable components with Figma

Your UX skills are superior to your UI skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Nice-to-haves:

Experience with incorporating gamification in the user experience

Experience working with the Double Diamond design process

Verbal and written communication skills in German

Your experience

5+ years of experience as a Product / UX Designer

You have designed and helped build web and mobile applications with agile teams

You have worked on multiple apps that were in the MVP stage

You have experience refining tickets with engineers

Benefits

You will work remotely or optionally at our location in Düsseldorf in a small, fast-growing international team, with experienced colleagues. In our appreciative culture, you will find recognition for yourself and your performance. Our constant striving for learning and the best solution helps you to fully develop your potential. The work is exciting and challenging, but at the same time, you have a lot of freedom to decide when, how, and where you work. And you have the chance to develop something that really makes a difference in the world.

Interested?

We are really looking forward to hearing from you! Please kindly submit a portfolio or link to your work samples, a CV, and compensation requirements.



