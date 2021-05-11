Fast UX/UI Designer for crypto project

Design Brief

We are seeking a UI/UX Designer who is extremely fast with Sketch. The project we are working on is a well-funded crypto platform and we want to launch a new app within the ecosystem. The app will be a wallet for storing users' crypto, but with a twist.

We already have a well-structured sketch UI Kit that we want to leverage for reducing time to market. The kit has demo views and responsive templates good enough to do this almost like a Lego-style job. We expect a deliverable of around 6-7 screens in less than a week and we will pay generously for the design sprint.

Designers with an eye for illustration and kawaii themes are preferred. We have a clear style in mind and we'll provide input and direction at all times. If we like your initial task deliverable we could do an ongoing collab (opportunity to earn solid $).