New Webflow Website For Marketing Agency

Design Brief

Big dribble fan and first project posted. So very excited.

My company is a performance marketing agency based in Melbourne Australia. We buy digital ads on Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, and more

We work with mainly eCommerce brands.

I'm looking for a designer/developer to help us:

Develop our brand identity - we have some "mood boards" and concepts but it needs to be finalized. Implement this new identity over an existing set of wireframes that we've built in FIGMA. Take the design and implement it onto web flow

To give you an idea of the scope the wireframes were based on an existing theme called timber.io and include:

Homepage 3 X services pages (Social Media Ads, Google Ads, Creative + Content) 2 X Blog Pages (Blog List + Summary) 2 X Case Studies (Case Studies List + Summary) About Us 2 Careers (List + Summary) Contact Us Terms of Service/Privacy Policy (Text-based page) 404 Page Thank You Page

So about 15 pages in total with the majority of the work on the homepage and services pages.

I'm looking for a fixed price quote. So in order not to waste anyone's time - I'd like to make sure budgets are aligned before any work is started. Can you please provide a rough quote for the above scope? I understand it won't be exact but that's fine. I'm looking for a ballpark that you can refine once you've seen all the information.