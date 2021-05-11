New Webflow Website For Marketing Agency
Big dribble fan and first project posted. So very excited.
My company is a performance marketing agency based in Melbourne Australia. We buy digital ads on Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, and more
We work with mainly eCommerce brands.
I'm looking for a designer/developer to help us:
- Develop our brand identity - we have some "mood boards" and concepts but it needs to be finalized.
- Implement this new identity over an existing set of wireframes that we've built in FIGMA.
- Take the design and implement it onto web flow
To give you an idea of the scope the wireframes were based on an existing theme called timber.io and include:
- Homepage
- 3 X services pages (Social Media Ads, Google Ads, Creative + Content)
- 2 X Blog Pages (Blog List + Summary)
- 2 X Case Studies (Case Studies List + Summary)
- About Us
- 2 Careers (List + Summary)
- Contact Us
- Terms of Service/Privacy Policy (Text-based page)
- 404 Page
- Thank You Page
So about 15 pages in total with the majority of the work on the homepage and services pages.
I'm looking for a fixed price quote. So in order not to waste anyone's time - I'd like to make sure budgets are aligned before any work is started. Can you please provide a rough quote for the above scope? I understand it won't be exact but that's fine. I'm looking for a ballpark that you can refine once you've seen all the information.