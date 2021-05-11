Logo for PieRat Radio Station

Design Brief

We are from the UK! Google Scunthorpe Industry and look at the Google images to get a flavour

Hi, we are a collective of grime/rap/dance/house/techno DJs coming together to set up an episodic radio station of sorts.

Our media is so refined, controlled and filtered we aim to be the antithesis. We say and play what we want without fear of repercussion or offence. Every member operates under a pseudonym and anonymity.

We are all from the north of England so are looking for some representation of that.

So quite easily the logo should contain:

a hand moulded pork pie (Melton Mowbray for reference)

A metamorphosised rat with attitude

Some reference to sound/music being played.

(Would LOVE but not essential - some reference to Scunthorpe industry - this is a steel town dominated by cooling towers and heavy industry's)

The pie should be a pork pie and perhaps the rat displays some northern style (a flat cap is obvious - happy to be challenged). The rat could be DJing in headphones to fit the sound brief with pies as the decks.