Health app User interface

Design Brief

We'd like to develop a health app. The app collects user's activity from a smartwatch or a smartphone, then collects them adds them as points. So, When a user collects a number of points, he gets an achievement and then moves to a different stage.

The stages are designed to resemble Saudi Arabia's different provinces. When they progress on each level they get information about that region.

We'd like to design a character also. So the character moves from a different region to another. I thought about having it be a date (Tamra). So it shows the identity of Saudi Arabia. Moreover, dates have a lot of varieties, so we can make different skins for that character.

Thanks a lot for having the time to read about this project.

Can't wait to hear from you soon.