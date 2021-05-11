Design Brief

I want to create a TimeBank social networking app where people invest time to help others and in return can avail help or crypto. That's means I need an individual wallet for every participant and every volunteer will get separate login where he can see his all information. we will allot token to the volunteer account and he can also have a customized time Bank card (designed like our credit card)

This app and webpage will describe weather reports, past history of global disaster, economic reforms based information, happiness index, global warming information, and carbon emissions.

Seek logo webpage and mobile app with animation.