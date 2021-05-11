UI redesign for Minimalistic Web App

Design Brief

First, I have a budget and care about not wasting your time! (I am a creative service provider, too)

Second, I have been running a Q&A email relay service for a year. Due to demand, I am turning it into a web app. I am looking for a UI Web Designer to help redesign the initial Q&A web application.

The service is 100% anonymous. Therefore, the design needs to instill trust in new users. To this end, I have considered minimal Fintech site designs as inspiration: https://dribbble.com/aarondean123/collections/4838211-Nimity-Reference Looking for carefully treated text and lots of white space!

I would like to start with 1-3 concepts for the homepage (with a logo or two) and then proceed from there to create designs for the entire site and create an ongoing retainer for design as needed if this is possible.

Happy to provide wireframes and access to our current site if that will help give you a better idea of the project.