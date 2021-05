Design Brief

I am working on an interview series that I would like animated.

The interviews are about 7-10 minutes long. In these interviews, I'd like to animate 2 minutes' worth of storytelling from our guests. The rest of the interview meshes with b-roll, and conversation.

There are 3 interviews already done, and a storyboard already complete for the first episode.

I am a student so I do not have that much capital, but I believe this project has tons of potential!