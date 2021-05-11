Experience Shopify Designer

Design Brief

We are launching a direct-to-consumer children's apparel brand this Fall and looking for an experienced Shopify designer to help us design a premium-feeling website. He/she must have a a strong design background and understanding of ecommerce best practices for UI/UX. We are seeking designers specifically with strong portfolios within the consumer apparel space and ideally within children's.

We are willing to consider customizing an existing prepaid theme (all-in budget allocated for design and build $10-15K) or those who do custom design and build (max ~$25K). Depending on the approach, the start date can vary either immediately or by July given a targeted launch is around September 2021.

If you think you are a good fit, please reach out and be specific which approach you take and share examples of premium consumer branded sites you have worked on. Thank you.

***********

Below are some examples of custom Shopify websites that we appreciate the design aesthetic. If you fit the above, we'd love to hear from you!

https://sugarpaper.com/

https://www.thefoggydog.com/

https://tenlittle.com/