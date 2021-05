Design Brief

I'm looking to build an app seed design to gain investment. So the initial phase is probono with a promise of payment for a second phase of work, once investment is secured.

The app design will take users on a journey.

Consisting one lesson a day, plus some quotes.

Initially for one month, to pilot.

Format of the design will alternate between videos and audio with text.

Very little animation.

Most of the design is completed so this needs to be transferred into a working app.