Design Brief

Features

-first:

Find public or private parties in your area

-second:

Create a custom party location pop-up (popup where you can put your address or party location, and people can view the type of party, address, and costs).

-Third:

Public and private parties:

-Public: With this, you will be able to have the ability to show everyone the specific party and everything so that almost anyone is invited. And or see parties where everyone is invited and the fees (of course age )

-Whereas private: can select which friends can see the party you created

-easy view: The map will be similar to that of Snapchat where you can see where your friends are and everything.

Also, an additional feature is that you can tap on a location and it can redirect you straight to Google Maps or Waze or Uber

Also, another addition is the “near me” feature, where you press that and you get parties nearby and all their info