Lottie animation for website header

Design Brief

We are looking for an animator to create an engaging graphic for our website. A draft turnaround within 2 days would be nice to see. Please include an estimate of how much you would charge when reaching out!

Here is a sample of what we are after:

https://dribbble.com/shots/14894555-Educational-Platform-Hero-Section-Animation https://dribbble.com/shots/13172179-Easy-File-sharing https://dribbble.com/shots/15350003-Mobile-App-Landing-Hero-Animation https://dribbble.com/shots/10873345-Landing-Page-Hero-Upload-Animation

All files will be provided. No strict requirements, we do have an animation brief in mind, but if you can think of something better, glad to hear it!







