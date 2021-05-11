Back
Design Brief

Lottie animation for website header

We are looking for an animator to create an engaging graphic for our website. A draft turnaround within 2 days would be nice to see. Please include an estimate of how much you would charge when reaching out!

Here is a sample of what we are after:

https://dribbble.com/shots/14894555-Educational-Platform-Hero-Section-Animation https://dribbble.com/shots/13172179-Easy-File-sharing https://dribbble.com/shots/15350003-Mobile-App-Landing-Hero-Animation https://dribbble.com/shots/10873345-Landing-Page-Hero-Upload-Animation

All files will be provided. No strict requirements, we do have an animation brief in mind, but if you can think of something better, glad to hear it!



Project status
Closed
Date posted
May 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
0e77cbdac80c2d27935b6dc666212ddb
Unlock client details with Pro Business