Design Brief
Personal Website - Landing Page Redesign
- Revamp of http://42piratas.com. More like an "evolution" of the current design than something completely new/different. A "super evolution" though :-)
- I prefer working on the landing page only for now and the others later on - to make sure we get exactly where we want. FYI, the additional (following projects) webpages will be "/resume" (there's isn't any version of it atm) and the revamp of the current http://42piratas.com/logbook - both based on the new landing page style.
- Design should be strongly based on typography and press/printed design. Inspirational:
- https://maxkaplun.com
- https://www.helenazhang.com
- http://www.liviasatriano.com
- https://owltastic.com
- https://br.pinterest.com/42piratas/design
- A footer effect/style such as the one from this website would be super cool: https://www.helenazhang.com
- Different types of cool fonts: https://maxkaplun.com
- Cool effects when you mouse-hover certain hyperlinks (i.e. different hyperlinks might have different styles). Inspirational:
- http://rumz.org
- https://heyimphil.com
- https://www.helenazhang.com
- https://thegeekdesigner.com/about
- https://www.leva.io
- https://imchr.is
- Sound effects when you mouse-hover certain hyperlinks as well. Inspirational: https://thegeekdesigner.com
- IN CASE we use a photo of mine like in the current version (not a requirement though!), adding some animated effects over the photo could be nice - like the ones used on this video: https://mynameismirko.it
- Graphical effects in the middle of the web copy would be super nice. Inspirational: https://www.mazellier.design [2] https://maxkaplun.com
- The content for this landing page should be almost the same as the current version, plus the addition of [a] a section with several hyperlinks and [b] blocks linking to articles/blog posts published somewhere else (please, check item below).
- We should add to the landing a menu with links to external references plus some sub-pages (however: all together or separate the menu for sub-pages from the others) and space for featuring a couple of blog posts/articles on Medium and/or other platforms.
- Design/layout should be flexible for changes in the main content regarding the web copy, the hyperlinks (external and internal), and the featured blog posts/articles.
- Despite all requirements above, I hope the final product has a somewhat clean appearance. Artsy for sure. (Don't like the expression, but it's the closest one that comes to my mind atm)
- I want to implement the website with a static website generator rather than with a CMS.