Design Brief

Personal Website - Landing Page Redesign

  • Revamp of  http://42piratas.com. More like an "evolution" of the current design than something completely new/different. A "super evolution" though :-) 
  • I prefer working on the landing page only for now and the others later on - to make sure we get exactly where we want. FYI, the additional (following projects) webpages will be "/resume" (there's isn't any version of it atm) and the revamp of the current http://42piratas.com/logbook - both based on the new landing page style.
  • Design should be strongly based on typography and press/printed design. Inspirational:
  1. https://maxkaplun.com
  2. https://www.helenazhang.com
  3. http://www.liviasatriano.com
  4. https://owltastic.com
  5. https://br.pinterest.com/42piratas/design 
  • A footer effect/style such as the one from this website would be super cool: https://www.helenazhang.com
  • Different types of cool fonts: https://maxkaplun.com
  • Cool effects when you mouse-hover certain hyperlinks (i.e. different hyperlinks might have different styles). Inspirational:
  1. http://rumz.org
  2. https://heyimphil.com
  3. https://www.helenazhang.com
  4. https://thegeekdesigner.com/about
  5. https://www.leva.io
  6. https://imchr.is 
  • Sound effects when you mouse-hover certain hyperlinks as well. Inspirational: https://thegeekdesigner.com 
  • IN CASE we use a photo of mine like in the current version (not a requirement though!), adding some animated effects over the photo could be nice - like the ones used on this video: https://mynameismirko.it 
  • Graphical effects in the middle of the web copy would be super nice. Inspirational: https://www.mazellier.design [2] https://maxkaplun.com
  • The content for this landing page should be almost the same as the current version, plus the addition of [a] a section with several hyperlinks and [b] blocks linking to articles/blog posts published somewhere else (please, check item below).
  • We should add to the landing a menu with links to external references plus some sub-pages (however: all together or separate the menu for sub-pages from the others) and space for featuring a couple of blog posts/articles on Medium and/or other platforms.  
  • Design/layout should be flexible for changes in the main content regarding the web copy, the hyperlinks (external and internal), and the featured blog posts/articles.
  • Despite all requirements above, I hope the final product has a somewhat clean appearance. Artsy for sure. (Don't like the expression, but it's the closest one that comes to my mind atm)
  • I want to implement the website with a static website generator rather than with a CMS.
