Design Brief

Website Designer

We are looking for a designer or team to come up with a unique, beautiful website with impeccable UX that fits our company's brand. We aren't looking for templatized work; instead, we need something that is 100% ours.

As an agency, we need:

  • Homepage
  • About
  • Portfolio (with ~10 projects with detailed case studies)
  • Careers (with Workable integration)
  • Contact (multiple office locations; contact forms for general, new business and press)

Other requirements:

  • The site must work across popular devices
  • There must be a built-in CMS that allows us to easily edit content regularly

We are designers ourselves, so you can count on us speaking a common language. Our hope is to put our site in the hands of a third party that can get us out of our comfort zone to create something truly great!

Project status
Open - 18 days left
Date posted
May 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
Micky faux stanleychow
