Website Designer

Design Brief

We are looking for a designer or team to come up with a unique, beautiful website with impeccable UX that fits our company's brand. We aren't looking for templatized work; instead, we need something that is 100% ours.

As an agency, we need:

Homepage

About

Portfolio (with ~10 projects with detailed case studies)

Careers (with Workable integration)

Contact (multiple office locations; contact forms for general, new business and press)

Other requirements:

The site must work across popular devices

There must be a built-in CMS that allows us to easily edit content regularly

We are designers ourselves, so you can count on us speaking a common language. Our hope is to put our site in the hands of a third party that can get us out of our comfort zone to create something truly great!