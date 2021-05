Design Brief

Hello, I'm looking for an animator to work on a project with me. We are currently developing custom illustrations and an illustrative infographic for a client in the renewable energy industry.

Our next step is a ~60-90 second animation built from the custom illustrations we are putting together. To be clear, this isn't much illustration work, we will provide vector files as needed.

Please let me know if you are interested and if so, what your cost might be.