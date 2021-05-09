Back
Design Brief

Graphic Designer/ Illustrator

[Hiring] Graphic Designer w/ Illustration Experience Needed for Japanese-Themed Website

***You don't have to be familiar with UI/UX or Web Design to be hired***

Intro:

We're open to different art styles so please feel free to share your work and let us know how you'll incorporate your art style into our project. Your designs/illustrations will be used for a Japanese Brand-Oriented Dog Food Website. What we're looking for is written below:

Job Description:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/98846969/Web-site-Teriyaki- This link displays the direction of the design we're going for. Your main responsibility will be to use your artistic talent to edit and design the visual images/elements/illustrations and work with a UI/UX designer & developer to create a beautiful site based on our brand. There are only 4 pages, 3 of which are very short and we will reuse the assets you create throughout the pages.

https://imgur.com/a/8Lmv9Ot- Instead of the black layout with the black background. We're going for a white layout with a white background as shown on the right.

FAQ Page.pdf & Product Page.pdf- These are two of the four pages you'll be working with. Together with the UI/UX designer, you will be creating the design/ visual elements overlapping these frameworks.

Requirements:

  • Please share your portfolio- Website, Behance Profile, Dribbble Profile, or Art Instagram Account
  • All designs/ artworks must be original and yours
  • Skills- Photo Editing, Illustration, Digital Painting, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
  • Plus- UI/UX Design
Project status
Open - 17 days left
Date posted
May 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Message project owner