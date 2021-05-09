Twitch Logo, Emotes, and Badges

Design Brief

Hello there! I'm looking for a creative, fun-spirited designer to bring some of my ideas, along with their brilliant suggestions, to life! I'm a Twitch affiliate looking to provide my community of followers and subscribers with amazing emotes and badges--I would like some truly fun, hilarious and bad*** emotes along with a unique logo and potentially a few cute panels.

I'd prefer to find someone who has experience creating Twitch graphics such as badges and emotes, but I'm not opposed to working with someone who hasn't and is eager to learn something new!

Ideally, I'd like to work together to develop custom, one-of-a-kind work that sets trends instead of following them. I'm a positive client who's fairly knowledgeable in the subject but not an insufferable know-it-all either :) I have an open mind, a kind spirit and I know when to speak up and when to be quiet and trust your expertise. If this sounds like your sort of project and I seem like your kind of client, then send me a message, and let's get to it!