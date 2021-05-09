Children's Mindfulness Program
Hello creative designer :-)
I am in the early stages of building a mindfulness program for primary schools.
The program will consist of multiple mindfulness experiences ranging from breath-work, meditation and more.
Each experience will need an image/illustration which will be displayed on the classroom screen (potentially up to 60 different illustrations).
I am looking for a designer who is interested in creating something that engages children (ages 5 - 12), and, that can match the theme of calm and mindfulness.
If this interests you, please get in touch.