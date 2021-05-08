Logo and possibly business branding

Design Brief

I am looking for someone who can create a logo for me. My husband and I are both realtors. My husband is the broker for our real estate company, D Solis Properties. We already have a logo for our business, but I am wanting to branch out and brand myself as a realtor.

I will say I am not sure exactly what I am looking for which makes it difficult. So I am looking for something with my name, Amy Solis, and my tagline, Wild about homes. I absolutely love midcentury-style homes. I can always send the designer images of things that I like. I'm just not sure if I want a house, or if I want it to be just my name.

All I know is that I don't want the typical house and key that you see on most realtor's logos. I want something unique like a hand-drawn midcentury home just for example. I have no idea how much something like this costs here. I just joined.

I have tried a couple of people on Fiverr who kept creating things with free clipart and their bios said they create unique one-of-a-kind logos. So I am a little hesitant to try again but thought I would look at another platform and just came across this one on Pinterest.

Once I get my logo design and I am looking to possibly get a branding kit like a stationary, social media kit, possibly a business card update. Just want to get my logo figured out first. I can send pics of our current logo for our brokerage if someone can help me.

I would like to stay with the same colors as the logo for our brokerage teal/turquoise, gray, black, and white.

Just let me know if anyone can help. I was thinking around $75 to $100 for a logo? Not really sure what the prices are? And if someone can offer a couple of different concepts since I am just not really sure what I want. Thank you!