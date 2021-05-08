Software Redesign - Experienced UI/UX

Design Brief

We are looking for a highly experienced UI/UX designer to help us redesign the software (www.ojabox.com).

Ojabox is a sharing tool focus on collaboration on digital assets (documents, images, videos, 3D models).

The software functionalities are all there, we are looking for a highly experienced UI/UX designer to help us redesign the tool to make it as user-friendly as possible.

The frontend is developed on React.js, using an existing template with so many components that can be used.

The person should preferably be a UI/UX designer with some front-end (react) knowledge, the candidate is preferably solid building software's/tools rather than websites.

We need someone to help us redesign the tool in 2 stages:

Using the current react.js template components (for quick change and launch). Full redesign of the tool for the next phase.

The envisioned design is to have a very easy tool to share files, collaborate by commenting, keep track of versions, approval process. a combination of frame.io and Docusend.