2021 Bitcoin + Today's problems piece

Design Brief

I want the piece to resemble Picasso's "Massacre in Korea" but the soldiers should all be different:

A banker with shooting money Politician robot controlling minds 3) policeman kneeling on black man's neck Jeff Bezo's and Mark Zuckerberg with zombies on phones Oil businessman blowing smoke from his oil rig to polar bears on a piece of ice.

On the other side, I want activists, bitcoin supporters, musicians, artists, and frontline medical people.