Design Brief
2021 Bitcoin + Today's problems piece
I want the piece to resemble Picasso's "Massacre in Korea" but the soldiers should all be different:
- A banker with shooting money
- Politician robot controlling minds 3) policeman kneeling on black man's neck
- Jeff Bezo's and Mark Zuckerberg with zombies on phones
- Oil businessman blowing smoke from his oil rig to polar bears on a piece of ice.
On the other side, I want activists, bitcoin supporters, musicians, artists, and frontline medical people.