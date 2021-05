Design Brief

I am from 6waves company, which has been a leading publisher of social games. We are one of the top mobile game publishers in tier one markets like Japan, the US, Hong Kong, and Taiwan since 2008.

We are designing a doomsday game with a wasteland theme. We will need freelance help with UI design. You will need to do a test before cooperating to ensure our style matches.

Please send me your portfolio if you are available and interested in our project.