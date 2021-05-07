Back
Mobile Design for SaaS Website

We're looking for a passionate product designers to help us in creating a mobile responsive website for our SaaS.

The future of retail is here. Seer is a software platform that helps retail salespeople create and send personalized shoppable lookbooks to their customers via email and SMS.

In minutes salespeople can create personalized, click-worthy content for multi-channel outreach. Manage sales activity, client activity, and engagement in real-time.

Seer is already generating results and used by some of the biggest names in retail.

For this project we need:

  • Design intuitive, human-centric flows, and experience of our web platform to be mobile responsive on iOS, and Android.
  • Understanding our customers and their workflows in order to design user-facing tools for our Mobile platform.
  • Collaborate cross-functionally with our Product Management and Engineering to realize our mobile responsive vision.
Project status
Open - 15 days left
Date posted
May 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
