Mobile Design for SaaS Website
We're looking for a passionate product designers to help us in creating a mobile responsive website for our SaaS.
The future of retail is here. Seer is a software platform that helps retail salespeople create and send personalized shoppable lookbooks to their customers via email and SMS.
In minutes salespeople can create personalized, click-worthy content for multi-channel outreach. Manage sales activity, client activity, and engagement in real-time.
Seer is already generating results and used by some of the biggest names in retail.
For this project we need:
- Design intuitive, human-centric flows, and experience of our web platform to be mobile responsive on iOS, and Android.
- Understanding our customers and their workflows in order to design user-facing tools for our Mobile platform.
- Collaborate cross-functionally with our Product Management and Engineering to realize our mobile responsive vision.