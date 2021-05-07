Back
Design Brief

Graphic Design Needed for Website

I'm seeking a talented graphic designer that can support me in designing a site for my company. We are seeking someone who can not only support in developing certain graphic design components but also consult and provide recommendations.

Potential support includes:

  • Helping us create a portfolio page
  • Helping us create a gradient to text to utilize on-site and for other materials
  • Helping us represent our past sites in creative ways for the portfolio and for social media (some sort of UI frame or design that represents a site - similar to whats constantly done on dribble)

If the project is successful, we would love to partner and work with this individual for future projects.

Project status
Open - 15 days left
Date posted
May 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
