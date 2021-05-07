Graphic Design Needed for Website

Design Brief

I'm seeking a talented graphic designer that can support me in designing a site for my company. We are seeking someone who can not only support in developing certain graphic design components but also consult and provide recommendations.

Potential support includes:

Helping us create a portfolio page

Helping us create a gradient to text to utilize on-site and for other materials

Helping us represent our past sites in creative ways for the portfolio and for social media (some sort of UI frame or design that represents a site - similar to whats constantly done on dribble)

If the project is successful, we would love to partner and work with this individual for future projects.