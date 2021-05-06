Back
Design Brief

Shopify mobile friendly website

We are in need of a Shopify website design guru that can help us develop a creative and mobile-friendly website.

We currently have a one-product store so we plan to go all out to wow our customers while sharing our story/mission.

Deadline: July 30, 2021

We would like to have the website close to done by July 15th at the latest.

Website Examples for Inspiration:

Webpages:

10-12 Pages (Custom web effects involved)

Please let us know if you have any questions, we would love your thoughts on how to best work together.

Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
May 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
