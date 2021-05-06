Shopify mobile friendly website
We are in need of a Shopify website design guru that can help us develop a creative and mobile-friendly website.
We currently have a one-product store so we plan to go all out to wow our customers while sharing our story/mission.
Deadline: July 30, 2021
We would like to have the website close to done by July 15th at the latest.
Website Examples for Inspiration:
- https://bitetoothpastebits.com/
- https://calderalab.com/
- https://www.publicbeauty.com/
- https://takearecess.com/
- https://dosist.com/
Webpages:
10-12 Pages (Custom web effects involved)
Please let us know if you have any questions, we would love your thoughts on how to best work together.