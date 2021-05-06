Create a modern logo

Design Brief

I'm looking for someone very creative to make a logo modern and simple. The project is a service that aims to monitor and alerts servers/computers based on blockchain but to be honest I have no idea of how to represent that.

Here are some of my ideas:

logo of a blockchain + electrocardiogram (to represent health + monitoring)

Animal (an owl because it is known to have a good sight) + logo of a blockchain

An octopus with its tentacles intertwined in the blockchain logo as if to show that it is everywhere

Maybe you can have a better idea than mine. As I said, the goal is to make people understand via the logo what is our job (Monitoring and alerting of servers based on blockchain)

I am open to any ideas you can have and ready to receive your ideas or your sketches about them.