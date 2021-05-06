Design Brief

Create a brand strategy for a gift shop.

While this is not a graphic design job, it will be important for you to be creative and well versed in graphic design, with a good eye for what works and what is fitting based on what you know about each brand. You'll review all existing info about the company, analyze consumer data, develop a branding strategy that differentiates the shop from its competitors, and create guidelines to direct all marketing communication from the brand.

This project includes doing competitive research and analyzing stats to define positioning and craft a differentiation strategy. You will determine the business's strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities to improve its brand positioning.