Iterative UI/UX for Startup 🚀

Design Brief

Ziptility is the operating system for America’s 50,000+ small public water and wastewater utilities. Our end-to-end infrastructure management platform helps small water and wastewater teams protect, maintain, and improve their utility infrastructure with uncomplicated, field-first software that's designed just for them.

We're seeking a talented UI/UX designer to help us improve our existing web and mobile experiences and develop a comprehensive branded design system. At this stage in our company's development, it's critical that each of our investments brings value quickly – so the ideal candidate will be willing to work closely with our product team to understand the existing application and help us launch iterative improvements as we work together towards each feature's "ideal" state.

Why work with Ziptility?

We're a team of passionate product people with a sincere appreciation for high-quality design

Our application is mission-critical to hundreds of appreciative utility workers across the United States

Design is our competitive advantage, so your work will have a significant impact on the trajectory of our young company (and the sky is the limit for all of us!)

To apply for this project, please share...

Your hourly rate, weekly availability, and potential start date

A portfolio of work that you've designed on your own or as the leader of a team (please note which designs weren't created independently)

A Figma design file of something you've worked on recently

Any clarifying questions

Because of the collaborative nature of this work, we prefer to work with a single designer. Small agencies will be considered but will be asked to adopt Ziptility's design processes and tools.