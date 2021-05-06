Strategic innovations LLC new website

Design Brief

Seeking a very skilled and creative artisan to fully develop an immediate website for our Company. We have 2 existing websites that we will then have the successful candidate re-do once the 1st one is completed.

We have substantial and long-term work products to complete and are looking to build a strong long-term relationship based on incredible results and creativity, but you need to prove yourself.

Here are our existing websites:

eDORdelivery.com

eLiT4U.com

Our Strategic Innovations website is to Brand our Company and be the entry portal for our Consumer Products Development Company and the "many" products that we have invented and will continue to bring to market. Our eLiT Product is our MVP and 1st Go to Market product that we're just having manufactured and is profiled on both of the referenced websites.