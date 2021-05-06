SaaS website design revamp
We already have a website (vooozer.com) and we want to keep all the text info in it for the new version.
What we need is to completely revamp the design. We need it to look AWESOME, like many other great SaaS websites out there.
We don't want to change the blog, it should remain as it is now.
So what we're changing is:
- Homepage
- Examples page
- Case Studies page and the standard case study pages
Important: keep in mind that the objective of the website is to be informative and to generate leads/sales.
Here are some references:
https://www.bannerbear.com/ - we really like the visual part of this
https://basecamp.com/ - we really like how text info is displayed and the fact that it changes the text of the 1st fold after you visit the site a few times
https://snov.io/ - emphasis on visual and animated elements
https://wistia.com/ - highlight for the look and feel in general
https://www.getresponse.com/ - no specific highlight, we like the work in general